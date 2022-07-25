Putnam County officials welcoming Target to Liberty Square

Posted by on in
Share on Google

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — The recent announcement of a Teays Valley located Target has the community excited.

“We think this will add a different variety to the already great shopping experience we have in the Valley,” President of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce Ashley Alford Glance told 580-WCHS Monday.

Ashley Alford Glance

“People are very excited they don’t have to make that drive to Barboursville or Charleston anymore for just a quick pick-up.”

Liberty Square’s manager for the 260,000-square-foot retail property T.J. Summers says this will be a great anchor for the shopping center.

“Target will be a great anchor tenant at Liberty Square, and we are thrilled to welcome this nationally recognized retailer to the property,” Summers said. “The Target guest experience is a perfect match for Liberty Square and the entire Teays Valley community.”

Liberty Square consists of Petco, Dunham Sports, Sports Fans, a hair salon, CATO, Factory Connection, and a locally owned Hallmark store.

The anticipated opening for Target is 2023. Glance did not say a specific opening date was set.

Glance added that nothing additional is in the works for Liberty Square as of right now but officials are always looking.

Story by Chayce Matheny

Share on Google