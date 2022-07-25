Putnam County officials welcoming Target to Liberty Square

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — The recent announcement of a Teays Valley located Target has the community excited.

“We think this will add a different variety to the already great shopping experience we have in the Valley,” President of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce Ashley Alford Glance told 580-WCHS Monday.

“People are very excited they don’t have to make that drive to Barboursville or Charleston anymore for just a quick pick-up.”

Liberty Square’s manager for the 260,000-square-foot retail property T.J. Summers says this will be a great anchor for the shopping center.

“Target will be a great anchor tenant at Liberty Square, and we are thrilled to welcome this nationally recognized retailer to the property,” Summers said. “The Target guest experience is a perfect match for Liberty Square and the entire Teays Valley community.”

Liberty Square consists of Petco, Dunham Sports, Sports Fans, a hair salon, CATO, Factory Connection, and a locally owned Hallmark store.

The anticipated opening for Target is 2023. Glance did not say a specific opening date was set.

Glance added that nothing additional is in the works for Liberty Square as of right now but officials are always looking.

