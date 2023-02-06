Putnam County native first state resident to join Space Force

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A one-time three-sport high school athlete from Putnam County will now try leave his footprint in a new branch of military service.

Gabe Garrison, 27, a native of Buffalo, became the first West Virginian to enlist, and join the U.S. Space Force.

“I enlisted in the Air Force initially in 2019 with a space job. Along comes President Donald Trump, who creates the Space Force, the sixth branch of the military,” Garrison said last week on 580 LIVE.

The differences between the Air Force and Space Force for Garrison were not substantial, but beneficial.

“Now I do not have to answer to higher ups like in the Air Force, and have multiple opportunities with lesser people,” Garrison said.

There are several similarities between the branches, he said.

“The missions don’t change they stay the same, it is just under new title with more opportunities,” Garrison said.

Garrison said he’s learned important life lessons by being a three-sport athlete that helped him with his new endeavors join the U.S. Space Force.

“As far as that is going to help me out I mean so many kids across the state play sports. I think it’s a great lesson for every kid it builds leadership qualities, determination is the biggest one there,” said Garrison.

Garrison said he had zero clue what he had accomplished the day he signed his contract with the U.S. Space Force, and how much it meant to the state of West Virginia.

“After signing my contract I had no clue I was the first for the state of West Virginia to join to the U.S. Space Force,” said Garrison.

Putnam County officials declared Feb. 1 “Gabe Garrison Day.”