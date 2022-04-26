Putnam County man sentenced to identity theft scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Putnam County man received Monday a four-year prison sentence after admitting to committing identity theft.

According to federal officials, 52-year-old Robert Jones of Hurricane admitted to obtaining blank checks from an elderly woman and making multiple payments to himself. Another woman hired Jones to do mold remediation and other handyman services at a Clendenin property that belonged to the woman whose checks Jones took.

Jones forged the signature of the woman who hired him, and he proceeded to write checks worth $7,000 and $8,500. He later deposited the checks at a Hurricane bank.

Neither woman was aware of the scheme.

Jones previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated identity theft.

Jones will additionally serve three years of supervised release and pay $25,000 in restitution.