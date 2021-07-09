Putnam County man sentenced in shooting death of wife

WINFIELD, W.Va. — A Putnam County man who previously pleaded guilty to the shooting death of his wife was sentenced to prison on Friday.

Thomas Newton Blevins was sentenced to the maximum of 15 years in a penitentiary for Voluntary Manslaughter in front of Judge Phillip Stowers.

According to authorities, Blevins shot and killed his 47-year old wife Kim Blevins on August 4, 2019. He then attempted to kill himself and was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Kim Blevins was found lying on a couch with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred at their home on Sulug Road.