Putnam County man pleads guilty to Cabell County shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Putnam County man accused of two fatal shootings in Cabell and Putnam counties has entered a guilty plea related to the Cabell County incident.

Justin Groff of Hurricane admitted Tuesday to shooting Toni Cremeans. Groff previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder related to Cremeans’ death.

Groff shot Cremeans in December 2020 while she was in her car at a Culloden residence.

Groff also allegedly shot John Glaspell outside of a Teays Valley apartment complex a day before Cremeans’ death. Authorities found similar 9mm shell casings at both shooting locations. West Virginia State Police determined the same weapon was used in both shootings.

Groff has a June 2 sentencing hearing stemming from Glaspell’s death.