Putnam County man killed in Ohio wrong way crash

GALLIPOLIS, OH — A Putnam County man is dead following a wrong way crash in Gallia County, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Jacob Reed, 25, of Scott Depot, was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by Valerie Gress, 25, of Winfield. They were traveling on U.S. Route 35 Friday night when a man driving his pick-up truck the wrong way slammed into their vehicle.

Reed died at the scene.

Gress and the driver of the pick-up, Harlan Jones, 85, of Gallipolis, Ohio, were hospitalized.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.