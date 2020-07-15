Putnam County man indicted for allegedly threatening law enforcement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Putnam County man has been indicted for allegedly posting threats against law enforcement on social media.

Silas Thornton King, 18, of Hurricane, faces a charge of interstate communications containing a threat to injure the person of another.

The indictment alleges King posted threats on Snapchat in which he verbally threatened violence against members of the Milton Police Department. He was arrested on a federal criminal complaint.

King faces up to five years in federal prison.