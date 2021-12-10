Putnam County man accused of abusing toddler turns himself in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Putnam County man who allegedly abused a toddler has turned himself in to authorities on Friday.

Justin Boggs of Hurricane is accused of injuring a 23-month-old child.

A social worker contacted authorities on Dec. 9 about bruising on the left side of the child’s face, both eyes, his neck and the back of his head. Medical professionals determined the child had a concussion and a depressed skull fracture.

The child’s mother told deputies Boggs was watching the child when the injuries happened. She recalled Boggs telling her the toddler had fallen down several stairs.

A pediatrician informed law enforcement the child’s injuries were not consistent with falling down the stairs.

Deputies said they believe Boggs unlawfully abused the child, resulting in serious bodily injury.