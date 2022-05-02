Putnam County launches transparency website to check spending

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Putnam County Commission is now part of Project Mountaineer which creates an online portal for residents to review revenue and spending habits.

The portal, made available in an agreement with the West Virginia Auditor’s Office, is available through a website that went live Monday.

State Auditor J.B. McCuskey said residents can go online and see how every single dollar in Putnam County is being spent.

“What it’s being spent on. What agency spent it. What they bought and who they bought it from. You can also see how all of the revenue streams are coming in,” McCuskey said.

McCuskey joined Putnam County officials ay Monday afternoon’s signing ceremony in Winfield. There have been nearly two dozen counties and 50 municipalities who have joined the transparency program after McCuskey’s office created WVCheckbook.gov to monitor the state’s revenue and expenditures.

The agreement with Putnam County also gives the auditor’s office the opportunity to monitor the county’s books for possible fraud.

“We have wildly extensive and very, very good artificial intelligence and fraud monitoring software that we’re able to run their transactions through and help them make sure they’re finding all the misuses that are possible as well,” McCuskey said.

“On behalf of the Putnam County Commission, I would like to thank the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office for their help in the launch of Project Mountaineer in Putnam County today,” Commissioner Ron Foster said in a news release. “This process began before Covid, when our County Commission became one of the first in the state to sign a written agreement with the Auditor’s Office. Thanks again for making this program become a reality.”

To view Putnam County’s transparency website, please visit: wvcheckbook.gov and click on “Local Government Transparency”.