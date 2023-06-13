Putnam County jury hears testimony of alleged sexual assault by restaurant owner

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — The trial involving a Putnam County restaurant owner accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a woman began Monday.

Achraf A. Assi, who also goes by Osh, pleaded not guilty back in March of 2023 to second-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse, abduction and unlawful restraint charges. Assi was indicted on the charges that month as well.

Assi is currently free on bond pending the trial. Putnam County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Reeder is heading the trial.

According to the indictment, Assi engaged in sexual intercourse with a woman who claims the incident happened in March 2022 at Assi’s restaurant. The indictment also states that Assi abducted the woman and was also allegedly unlawfully restrained by Assi.

Assi is the owner of Fairways Bar & Grill in Hurricane, located on Teays Valley Road.

Assistant prosecuting attorney Kris Raines told the jury that the victim, along with two of her friends, were offered free wine tasting at Fairways in March of 2022. Raines said the group of women do not have a clear memory of what happened that evening.

Stacy Shepherd testified that the victim told her she thought she was sexually assaulted that evening and possibly drugged.

Surveillance video shows Assi kissing the victim and grabbing her inappropriately, according to Raines.

There are no video cameras set up outside the restaurant where the victim was allegedly assaulted by Assi.

Raines said the victim doesn’t remember having sexual intercourse with Assi. The victim’s mother said Monday that she eventually called police and made a note that forensics determined there was Assi’s sperm on her daughter’s pants.

The victim said she initially did not report the incident because she felt “shame” and she had a “clouded memory of the events.

When delivering his opening statement to the jury, Assi’s attorney, Travis Hoffman, said that the victim’s actions were “voluntary” and she’s accusing him of the assault out of “buyer’s remorse.”