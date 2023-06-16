Putnam County jury finds business owner not guilty in sexual assault trial

WINFIELD, W.Va. — A Putnam County business owner has been acquitted of all charges against him in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

A 12-member jury found Achraf Assi, who also goes by Osh, not guilty Thursday evening of second-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse, abduction and unlawful restraint charges.

The acquittal brought to a close a trial that began Monday for the well-known restaurant owner.

Prosecutors alleged Assi sexually assaulted a woman in March 2022 after getting her drunk by offering her wine at his restaurant, Fairways Bar & Grill on Teays Valley Road.

Assistant prosecuting attorney Kris Raines told the jury that the victim, along with two of her friends, were offered free wine by Assi. Raines said the group of women do not have a clear memory of what happened that evening.

The jury saw surveillance video of a physical encounter between Assi and the alleged victim.

Assi denied the charges. His attorney, Travis Hoffman, told the jury the victim’s actions were “voluntary” and she’s accused Assi of the assault out of “buyer’s remorse.”

The jury heard closing arguments Thursday afternoon and deliberated for a few hours before announcing its unanimous verdict Thursday evening.