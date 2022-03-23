Putnam County Health Department names new leader

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Putnam County Health Department on Tuesday announced its new medical director and health officer.

Dr. Samia Turner is the current owner and medical director of Turner Medical and Almost Heaven Spa in Cross Lanes. She is a certified family medicine physician with more than a decade of clinical health care experience.

“I am grateful for the honor to serve my community as the Health Officer for Putnam County,” Turner said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing the goals set forth and growing the services we can offer our partners in health.”

Turner will fill a vacancy created after Dr. Michael Robie resigned from the position last month.

Her tenure will begin April 1.