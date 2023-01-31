Putnam County drivers encountered slippery driving conditions Tuesday morning

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County received nasty weather causing problems early Tuesday morning.

There was a mix of rain, snow and ice, Putnam County Office of Emergency Services Director Mikyle White said.

“We had roughly 12 accidents the majority of them being on the U.S. Route 35 corridor,” White said.

Other parts of Putnam County were not as severely hit with the same weather.

White said the Route 35 seemed to be the dividing line.

“As you went east towards Kanawha County it was mostly rain, and most of the ice seemed to be on the west and north side of the county,” White said.

Putnam County schools closed Tuesday, Kanawha County schools operated on a two-hour delay.

With school closed Tuesday, White hoped there would be less traffic.

” We encourage everybody to take their time as they commute if they have to get out today,” said White.

The road conditions had greatly improved by mid-morning, White said.