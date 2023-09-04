Putnam County deputies ready to begin new week in new home

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County sheriff’s deputies will begin their first full week in the significantly redesigned and renovated sheriff’s department.

A ribbon was cut on the building last Friday. It’s the former home of magistrate court in Winfield.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said he’s been looking forward to beginning full operations there.

“Every day that I’ve walked in for the last week has been like a kid at Christmas,” Eggleton said.

Eggleton said most people in law enforcement, especially in West Virginia, have never worked in a facility like the one the sheriff’s department now has in Putnam County.

“I’ve got over 30 years in law enforcement with he largest police department in the state (Charleston Police Department) and they are envious of this,” Eggleton said.

The project cost $10 million. The area is 22,000 square feet.

Eggleton said he also believes the new home will help with recruitment.