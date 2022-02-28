Putnam County Commission looks to improve 911 service, broadband

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Putnam County Commission announced last week a review of improving the county’s 911 service that commissioners hope will also result in better internet services.

Putnam County currently has five 911 towers. According to Commissioner Ronald Foster, the plan involves installing taller towers to provide better services and improve access to emergency services.

“To make a long story short, when we’re done with all of those, we’ll be able to get the vast majority of the county [in] improved areas where we can’t currently get service for our police or emergency service vehicles,” he said.

The county’s towers will be located along U.S. Route 35 in the northern part of the county, Hurricane, Coal Mountain, Confidence and Winfield. Some towers will be repurposed.

Crews recently completed upgrades to the Coal Mountain tower. The commission last Thursday awarded a contract for a 340-foot tower in Confidence.

Foster added towers are connected to the county’s fiber-optic broadband system, resulting in better internet services.

“Everybody knows after coming through COVID, if you don’t have internet service, you’re really in a bad position,” he said. “Putnam County is no different than many counties in West Virginia. When the schools were closed down, kids had to get on buses, and you had to take them to hot spots.”

Foster said crews may not be able to get everywhere in the county with fiber-optic wires, but the county will lease space on the towers to wireless internet service providers.

“Our county will end up with multiple sources for internet service instead of one specific provider like we have in most of the county now,” he said. “You’ll go to four good choices as compared to now, in many cases, where you have one bad choice.”

The commission hopes to have all 911 tower upgrades completed by the end of 2025.