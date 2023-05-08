Putnam County Clerk Brian Wood announces his run for Secretary of State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Currently in his fourth term as Putnam County Clerk, Brian Wood announced his Republican candidacy for Secretary of State Monday on MetroNews Talkline.

Wood said he felt the timing was right with the current Secretary of State, Republican Mac Warner’s announcement about his run for governor. Wood also said after his longtime career of working in a public office, he has developed the skillset to have what it takes as secretary.

“The space needs to be filled by someone who has history, knows what’s going on, knows the election process, knows how to manage a public office,” said Wood.

Wood said he never expected to get into politics when he graduated in criminal justice with the goal of becoming a state trooper, but after being elected twice as a top-running Republican Magistrate before holding office as Putnam County Clerk for 18 years, it’s where fate had landed him.

The West Virginia native has had experience in 26 elections, poll worker training, among taking on other relevant roles that could increase his chances of getting elected for Secretary of State.

He said whether it’s a ballot stub or the balance of democrats and republican candidacy in the state, West Virginia is on top of its game when it comes to election fairness.

“West Virginia has some of the best laws in the nation I feel, we guard against pretty much everything that’s out there that could affect our elections, some of it’s due to our bad habits in the past, you know, we’ve learned from our mistakes and where people mess up,” said Wood.

Wood has already worked with the Secretary of State on many different issues and serves as head of the County Clerks Association.

He said it’s not about politics for him, but doing good work for West Virginia citizens.

“This is not a political position for me, the Secretary of States office will not be a political position for me, it’s a job, it’s something I have to deliver something to the people of West Virginia in return for their vote,” Wood said.

Other confirmed Republican primary candidates running for Secretary of State include former Delegate Ken Reed and current Delegate Chris Pritt.