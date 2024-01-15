Putnam County Chamber of Commerce to host annual Dinner Meeting and Celebration amid growing businesses in the area

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Businesses continue to expand in Putnam County and those leading the growth will meet for an annual networking event to celebrate the success.

The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Dinner Meeting and Celebration next Friday, Jan. 26 at Valley Park Conference Center from 6 – 9 p.m.

Executive Director of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce Ashley Alford-Glance said on The Dave Allen Show Monday it’s one of the largest networking events for business leaders in the area to connect.

She said this year it’s going to be an ice-themed event after last year heated things up.

“Last year if you remember it was fire-themed and we had some fire breathers inside Valley Park, and so this year, everybody makes fun of me, but I say we’re cooling it down,” Glance said.

Glance said there are two ways people can attend the event– by purchasing an individual ticket of the cost of $150, or by sponsoring the event, which she said comes with an allotted number of tickets depending on the kind of sponsorship you buy.

She said the deadline for tickets and sponsorships is this Friday, Jan. 19. You can visit the Putnam Chamber of Commerce to reserve your seat at the event now.

Glance said the annual event comes after the Putnam Chamber spent a year of cutting ribbons for a multitude of new businesses coming to the area last year, one of the biggest being the new Target store that opened in the Liberty Square Shopping Center in Hurricane.

In addition, Glance said five new businesses have already joined the community just 15 days into the new year, as well, and a new Michael’s store is also set to open in the area.

She said it’s exciting to be able to support businesses coming to the area of all size and scope.

“We talk a lot about small businesses and that is of course very important to us, but we at the Chamber have businesses from small all of the way up to large businesses that we like to work with, so there’s jobs, we have tons of employers who are looking for qualified employees,” she said.

She said those who are currently looking for a job in Putnam County can stop by the chamber of commerce to see all of the new employment opportunities they have available.

Glance said as Putnam County continues to grow, there’s a bit of something for everyone.

“I like to say, we have everything you need and access to everything you want,” said Glance. “Within a stones throw of your home here in Putnam County you’re going to have everything you need, you know, whether it’s shopping for groceries or for clothing, but then, because we are centrally-located here in the Metro Valley we additional access to everything you might want.”