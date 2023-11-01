Putnam County Chamber of Commerce plans to host small business seminar, makes way for more business development to come to area

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Current and aspiring small business owners will want to be in Putnam County Thursday morning for an event helping to make their enterprise better, particularly as the area continues to grow in business endeavors.

The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce is pairing up with the West Virginia Small Business Development Center Thursday, Nov. 2 at the local business hub, Area 34 in Teays Valley for the ‘Show Me the Money’ event.

Putnam Chamber President Ashley Alford-Glance said on the Dave Allen Show Wednesday the event is a quick seminar for small business owners or anyone considering starting one up to learn about building a business plan, pre-planning, business financing, and to answer any questions business owners may have about the process.

“Really we just want to make sure people have all of the information they need when looking to start a new business,” said Alford-Glance. “They may have an idea for a new business but don’t know what’s next, so the first thing we can do is help them with a business plan, or look for access to funding, or just really any questions that they may have.”

Alford-Glance said along with the seminar they will host a Q&A by Cheryl Jackson, a loan officer of the First Microloan of West Virginia.

She said breakfast will be provided. The event will get underway at 8:30 a.m.

She said having businesses of any size, scope and kind are essential to the state and the Putnam County area as they balance out the right economic ecosystem, which is why the chamber is always encouraging more people to get on board with the undertaking.

“That’s what makes the area great to live in, so in Putnam County we’re really fortunate to have our small businesses that make up the majority, and then great support by our larger, more national businesses, as well,” Alford-Glance said.

Alford-Glance said Area 34, a community hub, is an ideal place for growing a small business, providing conference rooms, meeting pods, and a flexible co-working room for people to rent out and conduct business in.

“Whether it’s a place to just come and meet a friend for coffee, or to have a business meeting,” she said.

She said its coffee shop, Putnam Provisions, brews locally roasted coffee daily.

In addition, she said Area 34 Mobile gives people the ability to interface with clients on the go, and is the state’s only mobile co-working space.

Alford-Glance has previously said that the Putnam County area is only continuing to grow in businesses, holding a ribbon cutting almost on a weekly basis.

Now, also on Thursday, Nov. 2., they plan to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for one of the area’s newest restaurants which has only been open for about a couple of weeks, an Asian grill called Wok’d. The ribbon-cutting will get underway at 11 a.m. Thursday at the restaurant’s location in Mid Valley Square.

She said they have even more ribbon-cuttings planned throughout the remainder of the year, and it makes an exciting time for the area.

“We have been very, very fortunate here in Putnam County, you know, there has been very few weeks that has gone by that we haven’t celebrated a new business in Putnam County,” she said.

Alford-Glance said they have also seen a little influx of new residents making their way into Putnam County since the Nucor Steel plant opened not far off in Mason County, as workers from other mills relocate into the state.

“I think all the state is going to benefit from them, as well as the counties surrounding Mason County, so we’re so fortunate they’re such a wonderful company, and they go above and beyond to support their community,” said Alford-Glance.