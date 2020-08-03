Putnam County BOE approves two options for upcoming school year

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Putnam County Board of Education is giving parents choices for how their children will experience the upcoming school year.

The board on Monday voted on giving parents two options for the academic year: Students can either attend in-person classes with state and federal health guidelines in place, or take part in virtual classes, which will be led by Putnam County and West Virginia Virtual School instructors.

The options come as school systems across West Virginia prepare for the fall semester, which is scheduled to start Sept. 8. In-person classes ended abruptly in March following concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Putnam County Schools Superintendent John Hudson said it is important for the school system to provide parents with choices.

“They are the first teacher, and they need to make what they believe is the best decision,” he said. “We trust our parents to do that.”

Schools will have multiple rules in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus; hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout institutions, and foot traffic will be directed. Desks and tables in classrooms will be spaced to allow for as much social distancing as possible.

In-person lessons will begin with two weeks of staggered re-entry, in which students will be divided between in-school and distance learning days from Sept. 8 through Sept. 17. The students will be split based on their last names; students with last names beginning with letters “A” through “K” will begin with in-school lessons, while students with last names beginning with “L” through “Z” with start with distance learning. Sept. 18 will be a remote learning day for all students.

Hudson acknowledged the school system’s plan is fluid.

“If any type of information about the spread or prevention of COVID-19 is known, it may change,” he added.

Parents have until Aug. 10 to finalize registration plans.