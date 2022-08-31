Putnam County authorities make arrests after attempts to solicit minors

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — Putnam County authorities arrested two people after they allegedly attempted to solicit minors for sexual activity.

Joel Ray Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, and 71-year-old Rudy Lee Raynes, of Eleanor, attempted to meet with who they thought were teenagers.

Cook allegedly communicated with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl on Reddit about sexual activities. Cook admitted to driving to a Hurricane gas station to meet up.

Cook is being held on a $25,000 surety/cash bond.

Raynes is accused of traveling to the Eleanor Fairgrounds to meet who he believed was a 14-year-old boy; Raynes had spoken to the person on the dating app Grindr.

Raynes is a former employee of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.