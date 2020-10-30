Putnam County among highest turnout percentages in early voting

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Nine of the state’s 55 counties already have a voter turnout of 30% or more heading into Tuesday’s General Election.

In voting numbers released Friday by the Secretary of State’s Office, Cabell, Greenbrier, Harrison, Jackson, Monongalia, Putnam, Randolph, Upshur and Wood counties are showing the highest turnout. Wood County had a turnout of 39.9% heading into Friday.

Early voting ends Saturday and according to the Secretary of State’s Office, 198,445 early votes had been cast through Thursday along with 128,744 ballots completed and returned as part of the pandemic-related mail-in absentee process.

Putnam County’s turnout topped 35% in Friday’s numbers. Nearly 14,000 of the county’s 39,500 registered voters have already cast ballots by either mail-in absentee or early voting.

Putnam County Clerk Brian Wood said two early voting locations have been busy since the early voting period started last week.

“They’re running like well-oiled machines,” he said. “The groups of people we have working them are top-notched. They are in a rhythm and processing a lot of numbers and processing them fast.”

Eight-five percent of the 5,700 mail-in absentee ballots requested by Putnam County voters have been completed and returned.

Kanawha (35,4580), Monongalia (25,703) and Wood (22,393) counties have had the highest number of total voters.

The 327,189 total votes cast heading into Friday represented a 25.8% statewide turnout.