Putnam business owner dies after being struck on Teays Valley Road

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A well known-business owner in Putnam County has died after being struck by a vehicle.

Robert Searls, 74, of Hurricane, was struck Wednesday evening after he stepped into Teays Valley Road to stop traffic and allow a customer leaving his business to get into the roadway. A witness told 580 WCHS Radio the driver appeared to not see Searls.

Searls owned Teays Valley Tire and commonly stopped traffic on the busy road to allow customers to leave the narrow parking lot.

Family members said he died of his injuries late Wednesday evening.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese said no citations were issued since there’s no evidence of impairment of the driver.