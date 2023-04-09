Putnam business leader looks forward to further working with Nucor

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The president of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce says the county continues to see an early impact from Nucor Steel that is preparing to have a massive steel plant built in Mason County.

“They do go above and beyond to make sure the team they are hiring that their transition is comfortable and that they feel welcome in their new home,” Chamber President Ashley Alford Glance said during a recent appearance on WCHS Radio’s 580 Live.

Alford Glance said Putnam, Mason and Jackson counties want to be able to provide support to the families that will move into the area for the Nucor plant.

“I think that’s number one thing you’re going to see—and increase in residents but also we want to see businesses move into the area,” she said.

Alford Glance said the Nucor plant is a big win for the State of West Virginia.

“We’re really proud to be a neighboring county to Mason (County).”

Nucor has yet to break ground at the plant site in Apple Grove. It’s still working its way through the permitting process. It’s expected to take about two years to build the plant.

Nucor announced in February it was anticipating a $400 million increase in the cost of the project from the original price tag of $2.7 billion dollars.