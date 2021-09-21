Putnam board approves face mask policy with emphasis on school control

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Putnam County Board of Education on Monday approved a policy allowing schools to implement mask mandates.

Institutions will be allowed to put mask mandates in place if a certain percentage of students have tested positive for the coronavirus. High schools will have to meet a 25% threshold, while elementary and middle schools will have to report 15% of students have tested positive.

The mask mandate would be in place for five days.

Putnam County Schools is one of the last West Virginia school systems to implement a face mask policy amid rising coronavirus numbers.