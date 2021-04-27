Pursuit nets two arrests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two Kanawha County men are behind bars after a traffic stop turned into a high speed pursuit and

Scotty Lee Shaffer

then an all out manhunt Monday evening.

Deputies attempted to pull over a pickup truck on Sissonville Drive near Charleston around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a traffic violation. The suspect took off headed toward Sissonville. According to investigators several deputies joined the pursuit and one struck another vehicle head on.

“That cruiser actually caught fire and the deputy was taken to the hospital and later the driver of the other vehicle was also taken to an area hospital,” said Sgt. Brian Humphreys of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

Despite the crash, the pursuit continued on Grapevine Road and then onto a gas well right of way. Once they were off-road, shots were fired.

“The passenger in the truck began shooting at the deputy’s cruiser in the lead. It shattered the windshield and the deputy couldn’t see so he discontinued the pursuit,” said Humphreys.

Brandon Shaffer

Law enforcement officers from every agency in Kanawha County flooded the area looking for the two suspects and the State Police helicopter combed the ridge where the truck was last seen. Eventually the Troopers in the air spotted two individuals walking out of the woods. They were confronted and taken into custody on Thomason Road in the Sissonville area. One of the men was armed with a handgun.

The two were eventually arrested and charged. Brandon Shaffer, 28,, of Charleston was charged with wanton endangerment. Deputies say he was the alleged shooter in the pursuit. Scotty Lee Shaffer, 30, of Charleston was the driver according to deputies. He was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. Both charges are felonies and both men remain lodged in the South Central Regional Jail.