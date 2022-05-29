Pursuit ends in Kanawha County when driver runs out of gas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Ohio man’s car ran out of gas Saturday night as he was trying to get away from police in Charleston.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies were able to arrest Robert Allen, 40, of Dayton, Ohio, following a brief struggle.

Putnam County police first tried to to stop Allen for speeding but they say he instead started driving faster and continued east on I-64 weaving in and out of traffic reaching speeds of 120 miles an hour. Kanawha deputies joined the chase near Cross Lanes. Allen ran out of gas on I-77 near Daniel Boone Park.

Allen is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference.