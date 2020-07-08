Pumpkin Festival canceled because of coronavirus

MILTON, W.Va. — Organizers with the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival announced Wednesday the event has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event’s board voted Tuesday to cancel the event after reviewing state restrictions and guidelines regarding fairs and festivals.

“We think it is in the best interest of our guests, vendors and volunteers, health and safety, to make this decision,” the board said.

All vendors that have been paid will be refunded.

The board added there is the possibility of virtual events as well as activities that allow for social distance.