Public to be allowed in Johnson funeral

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At the request of the family of Officer Cassie Johnson, Tuesday’s funeral for the slain Charleston police officer will be open to the public.

Originally, the plan called for only family members and members of law enforcement and other first responders to attend. However, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said Officer Johnson’s mother felt strongly about giving all in the city an opportunity to pay their final respects.

“They want to make sure they give everybody here in the city the opportunity to pay their respects, to honor Patrolman Johnson, and visit with her entire family,” Goodwin said Monday afternoon.

The change created a new wrinkle in planning for the event. Those entering the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will have to undergo a temperature check and wear masks. Social distancing will be mandatory.

“We do need to keep our first responders safe and we do need to keep Cassie’s family safe,” Goodwin said.

Johnson was shot last week during an altercation with Charleston resident Joshua Marcellus Phillips, 38. She was responding to a parking complaint. She was shot in the face. Phillips remains hospitalized. He was shot twice. Goodwin said again Monday that Phillips will be charged with first degree murder.

Gov. Jim Justice has ordered all U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday at all state-owned facilities in Kanawha County.

“Cathy and I would, once again, like to share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Officer Johnson’s loved ones, the Charleston Police Department, and the entire law enforcement community of West Virginia for this tragic loss,” Gov. Justice said in a news release. “Officer Johnson will be remembered forever as a true West Virginia hero because of her remarkable bravery and her passion for serving the community that she loved.”

Both the state capitol dome and the front of the governor’s mansion will be lit in blue Tuesday in honor of Johnson.

The funeral will be situated on the floor of the Coliseum arena. A stage sits on one end of the arena where the American flag hangs from the rafters. The basketball floor has been removed and where it normally would be placed spaced chairs are arranged to promote social distancing. Officer Johnson’s family and fellow members of the Charleston Police Department will be seated on the floor. The seats of the Coliseum where basketball fans typically watch the game will be the area reserved for first responders from other agencies as well as members of the public who wish to attend.

“This is a public servant. This is a hero’s funeral. This is someone we all cared about deeply and intend to honor and respect with a hero’s funeral,” Goodwin said.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The funeral service is slated to start at 12 noon on Tuesday.

There will be a number of downtown streets closed in connection with the funeral. A processional will leave the Coliseum and Convention and travel north on Interstate 77 to the Tuppers Creek exit.

Goodwin is asking motorists to be patient.

“Maybe take a different route,” she suggested. “But please be patient and kind with our officers.”

Goodwin said earlier Monday during an appearance on WCHS Radio’s 580LIVE show that not all Charleston officers would be attending the funeral because of COVID-19 concerns.

“There are officers that won’t be coming because they have a fever or have been exposed,” Goodwin said. “It’s going to be even more difficult for those folks as well.”

Goodwin said there would “lots” of testing before and after the ceremony.

Goodwin said the top priority of the funeral is Johnson’s family.

“This is Cassie and her family’s day. We are guests,” Goodwin said.