Public meeting tonight on Ridenour Lake Dam

NITRO, W.Va. — There will be a public hearing this evening in Nitro to talk about potential rehab on the Ridenour Lake Dam.

The meeting starts at 5:30 at Nitro City Council Chambers.

The dam is officially known as Blakes Creek-Armour Creek Watershed Dam Site 7. The dam is operated and maintained by the Natural Resources Conservation Service for flood control and recreation. They’ll seek public input on the options as they craft a plan to meet current safety regulations and design standards.

The dam provides flood protection for Nitro.

The meeting can also be attended virtually using Microsoft Teams. The virtual meeting link is https://bit.ly/3KRxhZb and the call-in information is 917-768-5183 with an access code of 564384067#.