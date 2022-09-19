Public listening session on proposed Capital Sports Center to be held Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission will be listening to the public and gathering feedback this week on the proposed Capital Sports Center.

The first of three listening sessions is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Ball Toyota Event Center on 1905 Patrick Street Plaza in Charleston. In August, officials from the city and county announced plans of an $80 million investment into the two mall area structures to build the largest indoor sports complex in West Virginia.

According to Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, the project will be the largest joint venture between the county and city and will have the capacity to host major regional and national events.

Salango told 580-WCHS that public input is crucial in a project of this magnitude.

“We came out with a proposal with a sketch of what we would suggest be included, but we’re already hearing great ideas from people including additions aquatic center and changes to pickleball,” he said.

Below are the dates, times, and locations for the listening sessions:

September 20 at 6 p.m. at Ball Toyota Event Center (1905 Patrick Street Plaza, Charleston)

October 8 at 11 a.m. at City Center at Slack Plaza (Rain Location – MLK, Jr. Community Center | 314 Donnally Street, Charleston)

November 1 at 6 p.m. at Roosevelt Community Center (502 Ruffner Avenue, Charleston)

Salango said he and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin will both be on hand for the sessions. The public can walk up to the microphone to express questions and/or concerns, or input.

The proposal calls for demolishing three floors of Parking Garage B and building the complex above it. The proposed Capital Sports Center would feature an aquatic center, six basketball courts or 12 volleyball courts, an indoor turf field, two wrestling mats, eight pickleball courts, an elevated running/walking track, and more.

Salango noted the general public will have full access to it and would be able to buy a monthly membership.

He said that the support for the project has been overwhelming.

“Not just the announcement, hundreds of people showed up to participate, but we can’t walk down the street without someone stopping us and saying ‘this is a great idea and Charleston has needed this for a long time,'” the commissioner said.

Funding sources for the project will include federal and state funding and grants. He said the county is working with corporate sponsors for naming rights to parts o the building. After all possible funding outlets are checked out, the city and county will split the cost of the project.

Salango said he expects ground to be moved for the project in 9-12 months following engineering and architectural steps to be taken. He said the construction for the entire project could happen in 30 months.