Public hearings to be held for three Kanawha County elementary schools on potential consolidation plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The fate of three Kanawha County elementary schools are up for public debate following the loss of students and additional costs to keep them open.

Public hearings on Grandview Elementary in Charleston, George C. Weimer Elementary in St. Albans and Marmet Elementary in eastern Kanawha County will be held this week, as they all stand to be closed by the 2024-2025 school year. The Board of Education will then take a vote regarding the potential closures.

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams said the potential moves come after the school system lost a total of 4,400 students over the last decade, which affects their funding.

“That would have been a potential of about $30 million we would have had more from the state, but see, the state bases our funding on how many kids we have, so when we lose kids we lose funding,” Williams said.

The county’s consolidation plans, if approved, will move Grandview students to Edgewood Elementary or Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, both within three miles of Grandview. Weimer Elementary students will go to either Alban Elementary or Bridgeview Elementary that’s two and four miles from Weimer, and Marmet Elementary students will go to Chesapeake Elementary, about three miles from where they currently go.

Williams said while many of the parents and community members in these areas are passionate about keeping the schools open, they have to look at what’s best for the budget.

“It’s always a very emotional time, which is a good thing because our parents have close ties to our schools and they support their schools which is good, but on the other hand, we have to look at maintaining a balanced budget and look at our system, as a whole,” he said.

Williams said it’s projected the county stands to lose even more students over the next ten years and they can no longer afford to have 65 schools remain open, so consolidation has to be an option.

“The first thing you would look at would be consolidations that don’t cost much money,” said Williams.

The plans submitted to the state elude to the county potentially saving $1,611,379 by closing the three schools.

While Williams adds the consolidations would likely cut 23 professional positions and 16 service personnel, he predicted the employees will be called back or transferred to another school.

The public hearing and vote for Marmet Elementary will take place on Tuesday, May 2 at the Riverside High School auditorium at 6 p.m.

The public hearing and vote for Grandview is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 3 in the West Side Middle School auditorium.

The public hearing and vote for Weimer will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 in the St. Albans High School auditorium.