Public hearing for closure of Cedar Grove Middle set for Tuesday night

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. — A public hearing with the Kanawha County Board of Education is set for Tuesday night at Cedar Grove Middle School for a school closure.

The school system has plans to transfer students from the middle school to Dupont Middle School and renovate the building on 200 John Street to turn into a state-of-the-art elementary school.

The public hearing begins at 6 p.m., which is required by state law any time a school system wants to merge or close a school.

“We will do a very brief presentation on what we want to do. People can sign up to speak. People who sign up to speak can talk for five minutes. If we have 15 or more, then it does down to three minutes,” Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams told 580-WCHS.

Tom Williams

“Once everyone has spoken, the board may ask questions. then they’ll make a motion and decide what they want to do.”

The plan for the merging of the middle school is dependent on if the school system receives needs grant funding from the School Building Authority (SBA). Williams presented his plans to the SBA on Monday and asked for just over $8.2 million for renovations and additions to the Cedar Grove building.

These funds will be used in partnership with a local contribution of $2 million for a total project cost of $10,262,357.

Williams described the plan as much needed since the building was built as a high school in the 1950s. He said this project has been at the top of the list on the past two Comprehensive Educational Facility Plans for Kanawha County Schools, done in 2010 and 2020.

Parts of the grade school are in a flood zone and there are structural issues on the other end, Williams said. Both of those ends would be torn down, leaving the center part of the building.

Williams said the center would be renovated and the south end would feature a newly built elementary size gymnasium with a stage. New office areas would be built onto one portion of the building with a safe school entry portion. Exploratoriums and STEM labs will be added on.

The school system will find out in April if it gets the funding and can move forward with the plan. Another SBA funding cycle is in December, which Williams said the school system would apply for again if need be.

The 160 middle school students would start at Dupont in the fall of 2022 under the current plan, leaving the 173 elementary school students to the renovated building.

Williams expects an emotional public hearing Tuesday night in Cedar Grove.

“People have strong ties to their schools, which is a good thing. The bottom line is we are losing population and we can’t continue to have so many buildings and schools. We have to consolidate where we can,” he said.