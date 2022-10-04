PSC staff recommends reopening Frontier case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Staff with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia filed a petition Tuesday stating they do not believe Frontier Communications is providing adequate services to West Virginia customers.

The report stems from a Kanawha County Commission request for a general investigation into Frontier’s services. The county commission brought forward the request after 30-day outages in the Elkview and Clendenin areas of the county.

Customers in Braxton, Pocahontas and McDowell counties have also dealt with outages. The McDowell County Commission has also contacted state officials about the outages.

“The Public Service Commission receives more than 100 complaints each month on Frontier’s service – which is totally unacceptable.” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. “Customers pay a lot for service and deserve better. I commend the Public Service Commission for investigating the Kanawha County Commission’s complaint and taking action.”

The staff recommended the Public Service Commission reopen a 2018 general investigation case regarding Frontier. The company would need to submit an action plan within 45 days of the submission regarding steps to address deficiencies.