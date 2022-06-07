PSC sets hearings related to Appalachian Power’s proposed rate adjustment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has scheduled four public comments related to a proposed rate increase from Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power.

The utility companies filed Expanded Net Energy Cost petitions in April asking for an adjustment to recoup costs because of changes in fuel and purchased power.

According to Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours would increase by $18.41 starting in September if the commission approves the change.

The commission has scheduled four hearings to take place in June and July:

— June 22: Ohio County Courthouse in Wheeling at 5:30 p.m.

— June 27: Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton at 5:30 p.m.

— June 28: Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington at 5: 30 p.m.

— July 26: PSC headquarters in Charleston at 5:30 p.m.

“Hearing from the public is an important part of the Commission’s decision-making process. These public comment hearings give the Commissioners an opportunity to meet face-to-face with the ratepayers,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said Monday.

The commission will accept comments online and by mail.