PSC launches task force for outage messages coming from utility companies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission says a task force has been created that will develop procedures for notifications from utility and cable companies in the event of an outage.

“The Commission will create a Utility and Cable Service Notification Task Force to discuss and recommend best practices and universal procedures for notifying customers of utility and cable service outages,” said Wednesday’s Commission order.

On April 8, the Commission decided to open a general investigation into notifications from utilities and cable companies about outages.

The companies named in the order include: Mountaineer Gas Co.; Hope Gas Inc.; Consumers Gas Utility Co.; Union Oil & Gas, Inc.; Cardinal Natural Gas Co.; West Virginia-American Water Co.; Beckley Water Co.; Appalachian Power Co.; Wheeling Power Co.; Monongahela Power/Potomac Edison Power Co.; Morgantown Utility Board; Frontier West Virginia Inc.; and Optimum.

By late April, each company had sent a report to the on how they notify their customers about outages and how they would improve those systems.

The first meeting for the task force is set for June 14. They must make final recommendations to the PSC within the next 60 days. Commission staff will lead the task force and the companies are required to participate.

For more information, visit www.psc.state.wv.us.