PSC investigating Paige-Kincaid Public Service District over services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is investigating the Paige-Kincaid Public Service District over the quality of water it provides.

According to Chairman Charlotte Lane, the commission has received multiple complaints and a petition about the service and the high rates.

“The Commission had been promised that these problems were being resolved,” Lane said. “However, now that the entire water system is under a boil water advisory for an unspecified duration, it is clearly a situation that requires the Commission’s immediate action.”

The Paige-Kincaid Public Service District applied for a rehabilitation certificate in 2019 regarding its Fayette County water treatment plant. West Virginia American Water intervened in the case with the interest of acquiring the public service district.