PSC hearings on Victor substation, rate hike request set for Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission is scheduled to host two public meetings Monday on a pair cases that have drawn the attention of residents.

The PSC is scheduled to conduct an evidentiary hearing beginning at 10 a.m. at Ansted Town Hall on the case involving Appalachian Power Company’s plans to build a new substation at Victor along U.S. Route 60.

The commission urged the company and residents to reach a resolution following a March public hearing but they’ve been unable to come to an agreement, according to the PSC.

There are currently two locations under consideration for the substation which is part of a multi-million power line update Appalachian Power is doing in that area of Fayette County.

The PSC will host a public hearing at its headquarters in Charleston beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday on Appalachian Power’s request for a $642 million rate increase to allow the utility to recover the increasing cost of fuel to run its power plants.

The Kanawha County Commission is urging residents to show up and speak out against the increase.

Appalachian Power officials indicated at a previous public hearing that the utility was looking at ways to possibly spread out the recovery.

The PSC will conduct an evidentiary hearing in that case in Charleston on Sept. 5.