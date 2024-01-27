PSC dismisses general investigation into Charleston water, gas outage case from November

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Public Service Commission issued a new order on Friday stating that a general investigation into the widespread gas and water outage on Charleston’s West Side from November has been dismissed.

On November 10, 2023, more than 1,000 customers of Mountaineer Gas were affected by an outage that started from a water main break of West Virginia American Water Co.

The Commission ordered for an investigation to be had into the outages on November 16, 2023.

In the new order issued on Friday, the Commission said it would “not play the role of a court to determine liability between the two.” Furthermore, the Commission said it would instead “focus on reviewing maintenance practices and whether each utility acted reasonably and had procedures in place during and following the outage, to best serve its customers and the public at large.”

Since mid-November, Mountaineer Gas and West Virginia American Water have brought forth civil litigation against each other. The Commission said it has received a “significant number of informal complaints” from customers of both companies.

“All request some sort of partial or complete relief from paying for those utility services during the outages,” the Commission wrote.

The Commission said all pending discovery motions were denied and any new discovery between the parties in the new cases will not be allowed.

More information on the case can be found at the PSC’s website: www.psc.state.wv.us.