PSC approves West Virginia American Water rate increases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia approved Thursday rate increases for West Virginia American Water Company customers.

The 8% increase — totaling around $13.4 million — follows the company’s original request of increasing water rates by $40.5 million and raising sewer rates by $340,289.

According to the PSC, West Virginia American Water Company has around 167,000 water customers in 19 counties and 1,113 sewer customers in Fayette County.

The commission’s order allows a base rate increase of $23.3 million, which includes $9.9. million that customers are already paying in monthly bills. Sewer rates will increase by $259,000.

A residential water customer using 3,100 gallons a month will see their monthly bill increase by around $4.58. Residential sewer customers will see an increase of $5.75.

PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said Thursday the commission is concerned about the rise in rate increases and short periods between requests.

“The Company should continue to replace aging infrastructure and working with troubled systems without the need for another base rate filing for at least three years, if not more,” Lane said in a statement regarding West Virginia American Water Company.

The Kanawha County Commission, the West Virginia Energy Users Group and the Consumer Advocate Division challenged the rate increases.

“While no increase would have been the best outcome, I’m glad the PSC rejected the Company’s ridiculous 26.1% request,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said.