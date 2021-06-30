PSC approves Appalachian Power surcharge request

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has approved a surcharge request from Appalachian Power, which will go into effect in September.

The utility filed a request last December to raise $49.8 million for recovering infrastructure investment costs. The commission approved a surcharge of $44.2 million, in which the average customer will see monthly bills increase by 6.12%.

The state Public Service Commission also ordered Appalachian Power to not submit any new base rate increase requests until June 30, 2024.

The Kanawha County Commission released a statement Wednesday, in which commissioners thanked the Public Service Commission for the pause.

“While we would have preferred that Appalachian Power’s surcharge be totally denied, we recognize and thank the Public Service Commission for imposing a three year time out on new rates,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said.

“Kanawha County was the only local government to intervene in this case, and we remain committed to fighting the serial and repeated rate increases sought by major utilities in West Virginia.”