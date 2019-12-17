Protests held across country ahead of US House impeachment vote

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On the eve of the U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment vote, hundreds of protests took place across the country urging Congress to remove President Donald Trump from office.

West Virginians were among the protesters; around 60 people stood outside of the federal courthouse in Charleston on Tuesday, holding signs and shouting messages supporting impeachment. The protesters chanted “lock him up” and “Donald Trump has got to go” as some motorists honked in approval.

Advocacy organization MoveOn.org called for the “Nobody Is Above the Law” events for every congressional district. The organization pushed the protests to pressure lawmakers on impeaching and removing Trump from office.

Similar protests were scheduled in cities across West Virginia, including Huntington and Parkersburg. Charleston resident Charlene Vaughan led the event in the state’s capital city.

“I’m excited, and I hope they stick to their guns and vote for the impeachment,” she said. “I’m pretty sure they’re going to do it.”

The House is expected to approve two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The charges stem from a July phone call in which Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate his political opponents, including former Vice President Joe Biden. Lawmakers also allege Trump prevented officials from testifying and blocked documents during the inquiry.

West Virginia’s three representatives have already announced opposition to impeaching Trump; Rep. Alex Mooney, whose district includes Charleston, called last week’s House Judiciary Committee vote advancing the charges “one of the most shameful moments in our nation’s history and sets a terrible precedent.”

Vaughan said despite Mooney’s expected vote, it is still important for her group to push for impeachment.

“We need to say it, and we just need to be together among each other,” she said. “We believe democracy is being destroyed. I know I do.”

Members of the West Virginia Republican Party held a counterprotest near the courthouse; Tresa Howell, chairwoman of the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee, said Mooney is representing West Virginians.

“He does vote for his constituents and as a conservative, and I do think he stands for our president,” she said.

The MetroNews West Virginia poll released last week shows 59% of likely West Virginia voters do not support Congress impeaching Trump compared to 34% supporting the process.

Trump carried West Virginia in the 2016 presidential election by 42 points; according to Morning Consult, Trump’s 58% approval rating in West Virginia is the second-highest for a state, trailing Wyoming’s 66% rating.

“We are representing Kanawha County, we are representing the people of West Virginia, and we want everybody in the nation to see that we support our people the most,” Howell said of the GOP action.

“We want what is best for our people, and we know that is what they want as well. We have to move forward, make good decisions and stand behind our representatives that are moving us forward.”

In front of the courthouse, Andrew Edwards, of Charleston, spoke to the protesters about remaining vocal despite the state’s strong support for Trump.

“I want to be able to tell my kids and grandchildren that I came out whenever it was 10 degrees outside and when no one else came or when there was 20 or 30 of us that I was out here protesting for what’s right and the values of America,” he said.

Trump accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., via a letter of violating her oath of office and “declaring open war on American Democracy.” He also accused the impeachment inquiry of being unfair.

“More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials,” he wrote.

If the House approves the resolutions, Trump would be the third president impeached. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has rejected the Democrats’ request to call witnesses in the event of a Senate trial.