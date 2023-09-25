Prosecutor’s will review self-inflicted stabbing death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police said a man died after stabbing himself during a fight Sunday afternoon in downtown Charleston.

According to CPD detectives, Jackie James Cummings, 27, of Duck, started a fight with another person inside Manna Meal at St. John’s Episcopal Church at around 1 p.m. They were both asked to leave the property.

The altercation continued in the parking lot where police said Cummings produced a knife with the intent of stabbing the other person. The other person pushed Cummings and as he fell the knife he was holding went into his upper leg.

Cummings died a short time later at CAMC General.

“All parties involved have been accounted for. At this time no charges will be filed. The case will be handed over to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office for review,” CPD said.