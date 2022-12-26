Prosecutor’s office next stop in deadly shooting case

QUARRIER, W.Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Kanawha County say they’ll turn information from a deadly shooting that happened on Christmas morning over to the prosecutor’s office for review.

The department there was a fight among family members at a residence in the community of Quarrier on Cabin Creek Sunday morning when a man tried to break it up by firing a gun several times. Deputies said one of the shots struck and killed the man’s brother.

No arrests have been made and no names released.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, “The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office advised that the case would be reviewed for any potential criminal charges. No arrest was made and the names of those involved will be released at a later date.”