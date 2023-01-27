Prosecutor rules Charleston officer acted in self-defense

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said a Charleston police officer acted in self-defense when they shot and killed a man on Jan. 11.

Sam Marsh, a Kanawha County assistant prosecuting attorney, reviewed body cam footage of the incident and ruled the officer, “acted in self-defense and shot as he was being charged by the decedent with a piece of rebar.”

A letter was written Jan. 20 to Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt, which stated Marsh’s claims and said no charges will be filed against the officer.

Police said William E. Henry Jr., 43, of Charleston, ignored all commands given by police, who were responding to a trespassing complaint, and attacked the officer with a pipe, striking him in the head.

The officer deployed their taser at Henry, who fought it off, forcing the officer to fire at Henry. Henry later died that day at the hospital. The officer was also treated at the hospital.

The officer has been cleared to return back to work.