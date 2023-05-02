Proposed rates from West Virginia American Water could mean more expensive water bills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Water services may be going up for customers of West Virginia American Water.

On Monday, the company filed a rate adjustment request with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia which incorporates approximately $340 million in water and wastewater system investments made since 2020 and through February of 2025.

In a statement put out by West Virginia American Water, President Robert Burton said the rate request filed takes into account nearly $50 million in investments that have been made over time.

“The rates established in our last request did not recognize more than $48 million in system investments we had made by the time those rates took effect,” Burton said. “This filing seeks to remedy this investment recovery delay and to create long-term rate stability for our customers by accounting for the investment occurring throughout our water and wastewater systems.”

The average customer’s water bill would go up $15 per month if the new proposed rates were to be approved. The average residential wastewater bill for a customer using 3,000 gallons would increase by $19 per month.

The new rates wouldn’t take effect until February of next year, following a 300-day statutory review by the Public Service Commission.

WVAW is also proposing a new low-income tariff which tailors rates to different levels of household income. Eligible households could receive monthly bill discounts between 15% and 65% for their water and wastewater service.