Proposed excess levy includes conservative projected revenue numbers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The treasurer of the Kanawha County school system said the formation of the school system’s excess levy up for renewal in November takes a conservative approach considering the current economic times.

“This is actually a very conservative estimate,” Melanie Meadows told Kanawha County BOE members last week before board members voted to put the excess levy on the November General Election ballot.

Meadows said she based the estimates on assessed property values in Kanawha County on a continuous decline of one percent a year over the 5-year period.

“It’s substantially less than our current excess levy,” Meadows told the board.

She said the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation have created more uncertainty than normal when it comes to predicting how much tax revenue the excess levy will bring in during that five years.

“We had to be very cautious with our budgets because right now we’re guessing how much an HVAC system will cost in 2025 or 2027. There are a lot of unknowns,” Meadows said.

The school board is hoping to spend more than $2 million a year on school security enhancements, a grand total of about $13 million.

Other levy projects including funding additional counselors at some middle schools and elementary schools along with nursing positions at some schools. There are also plans for school building roof jobs and HVAC replacements. Several athletic projects are also on the excess levy list.

If approved in November, the renewed excess levy would go into effect July 1, 2024.