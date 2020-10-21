Proposed Elkview Commons clears latest hurdle

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Progress is being reported for a proposed development project in Kanawha County with approval from the West Virginia Development Office for the tax increment financing district that will be known as Elkview Commons.

Members of the Kanawha County Commission announced the approval on Wednesday.

Elkview Commons is a planned commercial and retail development of 44 acres for shopping, restaurants and commercial space to be located along Frame Road off the Elkview exit of Interstate 79.

Private investments will be combined with TIF funding for the project.

Construction for the first phase, 13 acres, could begin next year.

The goal was to finish site work by early 2022.