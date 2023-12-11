Progress being made on Cedar Grove Elementary School renovations

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. — Progress continues to be made on the Cedar Grove Elementary School demo and renovation project.

Kanawha County Schools Facilities and Planning Executive Director Andrew Crawford said Phase 1 of the project has just been complete, which included the renovation of the second floor of the elementary school and the demolition of the old gymnasium.

Crawford said work has now moved down to the first floor of the building which will include the renovation of the cafeteria, and he said the aim is to have that finished very soon.

“We’re hoping to have that completed somewhere shortly after the first of the year, it may push later in January, but we’re hoping to have it done shortly after the first of the year,” Crawford said.

The School Building Authority made the approval for more funding to go toward the project back in March when they contributed another $2 million for the project’s completion. Between the SBA and Kanawha County Schools, nearly $20 million has now gone into the completion of the project since work on it started a couple of years ago.

Formally Cedar Grove High School, KCS made the decision to keep the original building for the elementary school after Cedar Grove Middle left and consolidated with Dupont Middle. Construction then began to reduce the building down to the size best fitting its current enrollment.

Crawford said this is different than the other recent school building projects such as Clendenin Elementary School as crews are working in an already functioning building rather than starting from scratch.

He said this creates a little more of a challenge for them of trying to work around the staff and students to make the renovations while still keeping the school operational at the same time.

“You know, you have to stay on your toes, you never know if you accidentally cut this wire or this water line what it might do to the rest of the school sometimes, and you got to be willing to get in there and do whatever it takes to keep the building operational,” he said.

He said another challenge comes in renovating an older building which has been standing since the 1950s.

Despite the building being dated, however, Crawford said KCS and the SBA decided it made sense to demo what they didn’t need and renovate what they did with the goal of giving Cedar Grove Elementary staff and students there the equivalent of a new school when it’s complete.

He said they are also about to begin work on the new PE gym space at the school. Once that’s complete Crawford said they will demolish what’s left of the single phase elementary building before starting work on the construction of a new office space, and a bus loading zone that will loop around the back of the building.

He said the new renovations give the feeling of more openness and brings in a lot of natural light, which he said compliments the new neutral and natural-colored finish on the walls.

“It should be a nice, calming space for the students,” Crawford said. “It’s just kind of nice to see these kids get a school that every student deserves.”

Crawford said they are currently looking at the entire project at Cedar Grove Elementary to be complete by the start of the new school year.