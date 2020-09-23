Private schools, state reach deal for resuming in-person classes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Private schools in West Virginia have reached an agreement with state officials for face-to-face instruction to resume.

Gov. Jim Justice announced during Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing that several schools will have to test all students and staff, in which testing will be funded through federal coronavirus relief money that the state received earlier this year. All people who test negative will be allowed in buildings even if the school is in a county that is orange on the state school reopening map

“We have to all understand that now we hope is that in lots and lots of ways, they can be an example for the other Christian and private schools throughout the state,” Justice said. “I just think not only that, but they will significantly help all the public schools from the standpoint that they are 100% being tested and their numbers will reflect well to our public schools and really be able to help our public schools and help them get started back.”

Wednesday’s announcement comes after the Justice administration began talks with Bible Center School in Charleston about opening safely. The institution and Calvary Baptist Academy in Hurricane had face-to-face instruction last week despite Kanawha and Putnam counties being at the orange level.

Students and staff will be required to wear facial coverings at all times, and schools will have to follow other coronavirus-related procedures.

Justice said during the briefing it is unclear what limitations can be placed on religious schools compared to public institutions.

“The facts are it’s different. It’s just different,” he said.

Justice also deferred a question about if the action further divides academic progress between public and private schools.

“I could have surely sent our kids to private school,” Justice said in reference to his own family. “I really believe that all in me that the public school system does a terrific job, and the teachers have been great.”