Primary races set in Kanawha County, Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Races are set for the May 10 primary election in Kanawha County and Charleston as the deadline to file has come and gone.

In Charleston, there are three candidates for mayor. Incumbent Amy Goodwin will face Martec D Washington in the Democratic primary. Republican Lance Wolfe is running for mayor after originally filing to run for city council.

Democrats Victor Grigoraci and Ben Adams are set for a race for city treasurer. Anne B.Charnock (R) and Matthew Smith (D) have filed for municipal judge in Charleston and will not have primary candidates.

Charleston City Council races include:

Ward 1: Patrick Jones (D), Robert “Og Roc” Pryor (D); Ward 2: Jay (Doug) Hughart (R), Bobby Haas (D); Ward 3: Chuck Overstreet(D); Ward 4: Larry Moore (D), Anthony E Jarrell (D); Ward 5: Jeanine Rose Faegre(D), Candice Maxwell (D); Ward 6: Robert Bobby Burton(D), Michael Ferrell (D); Ward 7: Jeffery Charles Mace (D), Beth Kerns (D); Ward 8: Sarah Martin Anderson (D), Kathy Rubio (D), Nathan Jones (D), Robert Sheets(D), Mataio A Swain (D); Ward 9: Mary Beth Hoover (D); Ward 10: Keeley Steele (D), Chelsea Steelhammer (D)

Ward 11: Shannon Snodgrass(D), Patty K DeLuca (R); Ward 12: Joseph Jenkins (D); Ward 13: Frank H Annie (R), Justin Williams (D); Ward 14: Patrick Salango (D), Ashley Seaton Switzer (R); Ward 15: Heidi Bonnett Adams(D), Charles B. Dollison (“Chud”) (R), Harper Gardner (R), Sam Minardi (D); Ward 16: John F Gianola (R); Ward 17: Bruce King (D); Ward 18: James Elam(D), Pam Burka (R), Bobby Brown (D); Ward 19: Brent Burton(R); Ward 20: Chad Robinson (D), Joey Spano (R).

Council At-Large:

Becky Ceperley (D) Emmett Pepper (D) Joe Solomon (D) Mark A. Sadd (R) Chuck Hamsher (D) Jennifer Pharr (D) Caitlin Cook (D) Shawn Taylor (D) Corey Zinn (D) Jonathan Lamar Frazier(D) Larry Malone (R) Deanna McKinney (D) John Bsharah (R) Jeni Riser (D) Courtney Persinger (R)

In Kanawha County, Incumbent Commissoner Ben Salango (D) will run unopposed. The county clerk race is a crowded field with longtime clerk Vera McCormick (R) facing Jared A. Page in the primary. Democrat Amanda Estep-Burton, a former delegate in West Virginia, is running for clerk.

Democrat Cathy S Gatson is running for circuit clerk unopposed.

The non-partisan Kanwaha County Board of Education race will feature current board member S. Ryan White, Angi Kerns and Janet ‘JT” Thompson in District 1. District 2 candidates include current member Becky Jones Jordon, Harry C Bruner Jr, Mila Knoll, Octavia Cordon, and Timothy G Cavender. Current board member Tracy White is listed in District 3 and Rose Lowther Berman is in District 4.

There are three seats up for grabs in the board of education race.

Conservation District Supervisor non-partisan race includes Teddy Hudson, Diane Lumadue and Sally Shepherd.

The election information was found on the Kanawha County Election Center page and the City of Charleston Election Information page.